The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure will spend Sh320 billion to construct three modern roads and a bridge.

The move is aimed at improving transport across the country.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said the government is seeking to partner with investors to get the funds for the projects.

“We are looking for innovative financing initiatives which will tap into the infrastructure sector to enable the projects to start,” he said.

He was speaking during the Kenya Public Private Partnership roads investors’ conference at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The roads are the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway, Nairobi-Thika highway and a second Nyali Bridge.

Mr Rotich said the Treasury allocates only Sh140 billion annually to the Transport and Infrastructure ministry and needs a public-private partnership to get the additional funds.

HIGHWAY TOLL POLICY

The government requires an additional Sh180 billion from investors and donors to complete the projects.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said out of the 161,000 kilometres of roads in Kenya, only 14,000 kilometres are paved, representing only nine per cent.

“There is [a] need for the government to partner with private investors to ensure that the 91 per cent of roads, which need to be paved, are completed within a short period,” he said.

Mr Macharia said the government has embarked on building modern roads and railways and expanding existing roads.

According to Infrastructure Principal Secretary John Mosonik, the government collects Sh50 billion from fuel levy, which is used for maintaining existing roads.

He said the government is working on a road toll policy that will address the challenges facing the road and transport sector.

“The roads are expected to be complete within five years and the tolling policy, which will be regulated by the government, will be ready before the completion,” he said.