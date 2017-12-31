By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

The National Treasury is expected to release Sh2.1 billion in car grants for MPs.

This comes five months after the benefit had been withdrawn by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) through a gazette notice.

Each of the 416 lawmakers in the National Assembly and the Senate will now receive Sh5 million, which was included in the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) budget passed in March 2017.

The deal was reached between the PSC, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, and the SRC just before the term of the commission members, led by Ms Sarah Serem, came to an end on December 15.

Interestingly, the deal was reached on the day High Court judge George Odunga suspended the implementation of the SRC gazette notice on the harmonisation of salaries and allowances for members of Parliament until a case filed over the matter is heard and determined.

GRANT

On Sunday, Mr Muturi told the Nation that the grant had been reworked as transport allowance that will see each MP paid Sh120,000 every month for the next five years, which translates to roughly Sh7 million.

“The PSC has been in constant negotiations with the salaries commission on the matter of the MPs’ grant. Even before the court made the ruling, the SRC notified the PSC of its decision to have the MPs paid the amount on a monthly basis,” said Mr Muturi.

The case is expected to be heard on January 29 and the MPs are already rushing to fill the forms and return them to the clerks of the National Assembly and the Senate.

The PSC, which is the lawmakers’ employer, has been pushing to have the salaries commission withdraw the gazette notice, which came into effect with the inauguration of the 12th Parliament on August 31, when the legislators took the oath of office.

Mr Muturi, however, took issue with the salaries commission for being unfair to the lawmakers.

OFFICIAL CARS

He said the Sh5 million grant is not paid to the MPs only but also to Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and judges, in addition to their official cars, upon their appointment.

“The country has been taken on a wild goose chase and has been made to understand that it is only the MPs who are given the car grant. It is unfair because the MPs don’t even have official cars. If anything, the CSs, PSs and judges who drive GK cars do not need the grant,” said Mr Muturi.

“It is a very dishonest debate because why is it an issue to MPs and not the other State officers? Why demonise the MPs?” he posed.

In removing the allowance, the SRC said it was unnecessarily expensive to the taxpayer, as it claimed that it was reducing the ballooning public wage bill.

COURT RULING

The court’s ruling will also see the MPs get their Sh5,000 sitting allowances whenever they attend plenary sessions.

The SRC abolished the allowance on the basis that MPs should not be given an allowance for a job they are paid to do.

However, Mr Muturi admitted that the mileage allowance, calculated on the distance covered by MPs from Nairobi, where Parliament is located, to their respective constituencies, is an issue that is yet to be resolved.