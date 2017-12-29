By FRED MUKINDA

Two Kenyans are among terrorists injured after an airstrike by United States forces at an Al-Shabaab camp in Somalia on Christmas Eve.

Mohamed Ahmed Farah alias Mohamed Kheir and Abdullahi Wilif from Wajir County survived the strike at the terrorists' training camp at Ball Raho.

They are currently being treated at Aus qurun medical camp, operated by Al-Shabaab, according to a document shared among Kenyan security agencies and seen by the Nation.

Kenya Defence Forces planes also dropped bombs at another Al-Shabaab camp on Thursday, killing two terrorists and injuring four others.

RESCUE

KDF surveillance teams spotted Al-Shabaab rescue teams arrive at Bohadi, the bombed camp at 2 pm, the document added.

"The rescue team from Kukumo Al-Shabaab camp reached the site, collected the bodies and the injured and took them to Kukumo. The KDF plane that conducted the airstrike was clearing the routes for

KDF troops travelling from Busar to Elwak ," the document also said.

The bombed camp is located between Busar and Burahache within Gedo, a region categorised as sector two and falls under KDF mandate.

The camp targeted by the US air strike is located between Aus Qurun and Wargadud.

"There were 300 recruits at the camp at the time of the attack and dozens of them were either killed or injured," according to the document.

EXPLOSIVES

International forces in Somalia intensified attacks against Al-Shabaab over the festive period, killing 17 militants.

They include Wednesday's attack in which four terrorists were killed after an airstrike by United States military.

A vehicle rigged up with explosives was destroyed during the airstrike, said a statement by US Africa Command.

The vehicle-borne improvised explosive device is similar to one used by Al-Shabaab to attack a Kenya Defence Camp in El-Adde and Kolbiyo, in which many lives were lost.

“The forces will continue to use all authorised and appropriate measures to protect the US, its partners and interests, and deny safe haven to terrorist groups. This includes partnering with AMISOM and

Somali National Security Forces in combined counterterrorism operations and targeting terrorists, their training camps, and their safe havens throughout Somalia and the region,” the statement added.

AMISOM

Kenya is among countries that have contributed to the international force in Somalia.

More than 100 Al-Shabaab militants have been killed in US-led airstrikes in recent months.

KDF first deployed soldiers in Somalia in October 2011 in Operation Linda Nchi before they were amalgamated into Amisom the following year.

Under AMISOM, Kenyan troops are deployed in sector 2, Somalia but have overtimes been carrying out operations in other areas which are not manned, whenever Al-Shabaab set up camps there.