KCSE: Two arrested for exam malpractice

By ALEX NJERU

Police in Tharaka-Nithi are holding two people for involvement in examination malpractice in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education tests.

Police say, Kenneth Murithi was found impersonating Royford Mwiti, a private candidate.

An invigilator supervising the examination at Kieganguru examination centre in Maara sub-county noticed that Mr Murithi did not match the passport photo of the real candidate during mathematics paper and informed the police who immediately arrested the young man aged 25 years.

Criminal investigation officers immediately managed to locate the real candidate and arrested him while driving from Chuka to Chogoria town.

The suspects are locked up at the Chogoria police cells awaiting arraignment in court this week.

Speaking to the Nation, Tharaka-Nithi County Commissioner Florence Amoit said officers from the criminal investigation department are still probing the incident.

"We will speak to the media immediately we are done with investigations," said Ms Amoit.