Al-Shabaab militants kill two in Wajir

By BRUHAN MAKONG

Two people were killed when suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a road construction camp at Dagaxkut, Wajir County on Friday evening.

The attackers also destroyed a Safaricom communication mast and burnt sprayed a lorry and a water bowser with bullets before fleeing.

Tarbaj Deputy County Commissioner Andrew Mwiti said the suspects then proceeded to the nearby Kotulo police post that was under construction and destroyed the buildings.

Mr Mwiti said the suspects used an Improvised Explosive Device to bring down the mast.

He added that from their intelligence reports, the attackers might have been locals who are Al-Shabaab sympathisers.

“Our intelligence reports suggests that the attackers might have been locals and we are hunting them to ensure that they face the law,” he said.

Following the attack, security has been intensified in the area.

“We are not taking chances,” he said.

This attack comes weeks after two masts were brought down in Mandera County by the Al-Shabaab militia.

He sounded a warning to the locals who were sympathizing with the perpetrators saying their days are numbered.

Mr Mwiti called on the residents to be vigilant during this festive season and asked them to work with the security agencies in ensuring peace is achieved.

“I want to urge all the residents to be vigilant and share any important information with the security personnel to ensure that their safety is achieved,” he said.