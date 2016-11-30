Two more NYS scandal suspects charged

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Two men were charged on Wednesday over an alleged irregular payment of Sh47.6 million to a company named in the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

The two were among six people arrested after they failed to show up to take plea in an Anti-Corruption Court on Friday.

Kennedy Nyamao and Salim Ali Molla appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Felix Kombo and denied the offence of conspiracy to commit an economic crime.

They surrendered two days after former NYS deputy director Adan Gedow Harakhe and Devolution Ministry administrator Hassan Noor Hassan appeared in court.

So far, 21 of the 24 suspects named by police in the case have appeared in court over the Sh47.6 million payment to Blues Star Enterprises.

They are facing a charge of conspiring to commit an economic crime by irregularly paying Blues Star Enterprises the money from the Devolution Ministry between December 12, 2014 and September 28, 2015.

Mr Nyamao was released on a bond of Sh1.5 million and an alternative cash bail of Sh750,000.