Detectives from the Buruburu Directorate of Criminal Investigations shot dead two suspects on Kangundo Road, Nairobi, on Wednesday evening.

A Ceska pistol, a handcuff and a phone were recovered in the incident.

The suspects were part of a gang of six, comprising three men and three women, who had been carjacking passenger vehicles on Kangundo Road.

Buruburu Criminal Investigations boss Jeremiah Ikiaoh confirmed the incident that occurred at 7.30pm.