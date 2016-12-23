Tycoon seeks to prosecute nephews for false charges

By VINCENT AGOYA

Billionaire Mohan Galot is seeking a private prosecution of two of his relatives and government officials he says made up charges against him.

This comes after a court withdrew three criminal charges against the businessman and his wife Santosh Galot last week on the grounds they did not meet the threshold for fair prosecution.

Mr Galot of London Distillers says his nephews Pravin Galot and Rajesh Galot colluded with Registrar of Companies officers and filed illegal parallel returns in various companies he owns and obtained fake CR12 certificates that were used as exhibits in various court cases against him.

“The forged CR12 certificates enabled them to also collude with officers at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Capital Markets Fraud Investigations Unit to create false charges against me,” Mr Galot says in court papers.

Dropping the charges, presiding magistrate Daniel Ogembo said the companies listed as complainants confirmed they never lodged complaints that led to the arrest of the tycoon and his wife.

Mr Galot says he was paraded in court without recording a statement. “The main purpose of the intended prosecution was to blackmail me, my family and defraud me of my property and money,” he states.