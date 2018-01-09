UK doctors set to testify in Briton’s death case

By PHILIP MUYANGA

Two UK-based doctors have been allowed to testify in an inquest into the death of British tycoon Harry Veevers, via video conferencing.

This follows an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to the DPP, Dr Alexander Richard Allan and Dr Richard Sykes are UK nationals and due to the nature of their work and busy schedules were unable to come to the country and give evidence.

“They are, however, willing to testify via video link and have proposed dates and time when they will be available,” said Senior Assistant DPP Alexander Muteti in the application.

Mr Muteti said the prosecution intended to make necessary arrangements during the presentation of evidence to safeguard the dignity of the court and other guidelines the court may give.

Mombasa senior principal magistrate Charles Ndegwa directed the DPP to liaise with the ICT department at the court so that a software compatibility test can be carried out.

REJECT

Mr Veevers, a Briton living in Kenya, died in Mombasa on February 14, 2013.

In a previous hearing, the tycoon’s daughter, Ms Alexandra Veevers, told the inquest that she was not aware her grandmother wanted to have her father’s remains flown to the UK. She also told the inquest her mother did not reject her grandmother’s request to have the body flown to the UK.

Separately, an inquest heard that the body of the son of a British aristocrat had bruises.

Sergeant Stephen Lemai told the inquest that on May 22, 2012, he went to Pandya hospital morgue where two pathologists were set to conduct a postmortem exam on the body of Alexander John Ruman Monson.