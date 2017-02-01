By VALENTINE OBARA

The British government issued a travel advisory to its citizens against visiting Laikipia County over recent invasions of private ranches by herders.

The warning follows reports of several attacks on ranches by armed herders, who have moved from neighbouring counties in search of pasture due to the prolonged dry season.

The advisory issued late Tuesday states in part: “Following an extended period of drought, there’s been an increase in armed incursions on to private farms and wildlife conservation areas in the county of Laikipia in central Kenya, which some foreign visitors have been caught up in.”

British citizens have hence been advised to avoid “all but essential travel” to the region.

The latest attack by herders happened on Sunday at the Suyian ranch in Laikipia North.

A lodge at the ranch was closed indefinitely after one herder was shot dead during a fire exchange with police officers.

In his tour of Laikipia and Samburu counties recently, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned pastoralists against invading private ranches.

Most herders from Samburu, Isiolo, Baringo and West Pokot counties, among others, have invaded Laikipia in search of pasture and water as the drought continues to ravage most parts of Kenya.