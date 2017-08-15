UN, Amnesty condemn NGO board over AfriCOG, KHRC attacks

By KEVIN J. KELLEY

More by this Author

The United Nations and Amnesty International have separately criticised the move by the NGO Coordination Board to shut down two human rights organisations.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” over the decision to deregister both the Kenya Human Rights Commission and the African Centre for Open Governance.

MEDIA

In a statement issued at UN offices in Geneva, Mr Zeid called for “civil society actors and media to be allowed to work without hindrance or fear of retaliation.”

Amnesty International, meanwhile, described the NGO Coordination Board's directives as “grotesque.”

The board's action “must be seen for what it really is — a cynical attempt to discredit human rights organisations,” said Michelle Kagari, Amnesty’s deputy director for East Africa, the Horn and Great Lakes.

“This is an unlawful and irresponsible move in this critical post-election period,” she added.

WITCH-HUNT

“The Kenyan authorities must rein in the NGO Coordination Board and not allow such grotesque witch-hunts to take place.”

The board's Executive Director Fazul Mohamed on Tuesday asked Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro to shut down AfriCOG, saying it was operating without registration.

This came a day after Mr Mohamed de-listed KHRC, accusing the rights watchdog of failing to pay taxes, illegally employing expats, running illegal bank accounts among others.

KHRC officials on Tuesday dismissed Mr Mohamed's accusations and vowed court action.

POLICE

UN human rights chief Zeid also affirmed the right of opposition supporters “to assemble and protest peacefully,” adding that “the authorities have a responsibility to ensure they can do so.”

Mr Zeid voiced concerns over reports that Kenyan security forces used live ammunition against protesters.