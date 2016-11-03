It documented failures at the top of the UN mission in South Sudan (Unmiss) in responding to attacks in July on its headquarters and on civilian compounds in Juba.

By KEVIN J. KELLEY

The Kenyan commander of the United Nations peacekeeping force in South Sudan is now “on leave,” and a Chinese military officer has been named acting commander, a UN spokesman has said.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon had called on Tuesday for the sacking of Lt-Gen Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki of Kenya following release of an investigative report.

It documented failures at the top of the UN mission in South Sudan (Unmiss) in responding to attacks in July on its headquarters and on civilian compounds in Juba.

Lt-Gen Ondieki has been replaced on an acting basis by Maj-Gen Chaoying Yang, the Unmiss deputy commander, UN spokesman Stephen Dujarric said.

FULL CONFIDENCE

Maj Gen Yang was not serving as head of the Chinese Unmiss battalion that is cited in the investigative report as having abandoned some of its positions on two occasions during the July attacks.

“We have full confidence in the ability of Maj Gen Yang to perform those functions” as acting commander, Mr Dujarric said.

Kenya has rejected a UN offer to nominate a replacement for Lt Gen Ondieki, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Foreign ministry in Nairobi.

ANGRY RESPONSE

Kenya responded angrily to the announced sacking, saying it will immediately withdraw its roughly 1,000 soldiers and police from Unmiss, which currently includes 13,723 uniformed personnel.

Spokesman Dujarric said in response that UN officials “obviously value” Kenya's contributions to Unmiss.

The UN has not received formal notification of Kenya's withdrawal from Unmiss, he added.

The UN is meanwhile refusing to release the full version of the investigative report overseen by Dutch retired Maj Gen Patrick Cammaert.

KILLING AND RAPE

Amnesty International called on Wednesday for the full findings to be published, but Mr Dujarric said that document “will not be released.”

Amnesty also suggested that the sacking of Lt Gen Ondieki is not a sufficient response to the findings of the investigative team.

“Change at the top of the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan has to be matched by fast and drastic change amongst its 16,000 peacekeepers, the human rights group said.