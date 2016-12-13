US consultancy to use Nairobi as Africa hub

By NATION REPORTER

A US-based consultancy firm, Palladium Group has established a subsidiary in Nairobi as it seeks to boost its Sh128 million development programmes currently underway in Kenya.

The group’s Kenya Head Richard Lee said they decided to set base in the country after receiving requests from government, corporations, foundations, investors, aid agencies and civil societies keen on implementing sustainable strategies that positively impact on society.

“We were invited by Britam Assets Managers to formulate a strategy that would ensure positive future growth but realised many companies were keen on using our model,” he said.

“I have also met several senior government officials who are keen on getting a right strategy to implement projects that transform lives.”

In an interview with Smart Company, Mr Lee said their Strategy Execution Business Unit will also use Nairobi as their African hub adding that they had received requests for business deals from Uganda, Nigeria and Namibia with Kenyan public and private firms showing considerable interests for their services.

The Strategy Execution practice, founded on the leadership of Dr. Robert S. Kaplan and David P. Norton, provides a road map for strategy execution, by mobilising and aligning employees and making strategy a continual process.

Palladium, Mr Lee said, had been engaged by development agencies funded by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and the US Aid for Development Agency to implement development programmes in various parts of the country.

“Our strategy seeks to bring to fruition planned programmes so as to improve value chains where production of food crops for consumption and sale are adequate, encouraging establishment of co-operatives contracting farmers to produce certain crops for industry,” he said.

Palladium, he said, is also holding consultations with some financial institutions to create products that encourage financial inclusion and agriculture enterprises that seek to improve the value chain.

Mr Lee said Kenya could fast-track realisation of its 2030 Vision by inculcating a culture of unity of purpose among civil servants.

“In Saudi Arabia, we implemented a strategy where the public and private sector formed a coalition to tackle problems that impeded growth leading to enhanced incomes among citizens and higher revenues for the exchequer,” he said.

The Kenyan unit is also involved in healthcare where it has been tasked with overseeing the digitisation of medical records in public hospitals which will lead to creation of a central national database enabling e-health management and treatment.

Mr Lee said companies and State agencies need a co-ordinated plan to actualise their growth strategies by having all staff trained to understand how their individual roles contribute to realisation of the firm’s strategies.