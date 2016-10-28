US embassy in Nairobi to remain closed today

The United States embassy, including its consular section, will remain closed today following the shooting incident outside the embassy on Thursday.

According to a statement posted on the embassy's website on Thursday night, the consular will be back to business on October 31.

However, emergency services for US citizens will be available, it said.

A man was shot dead yesterday outside the embassy after he stabbed a General Service Unit (GSU) officer with a knife.

A statement released by the US embassy confirmed the shooting incident adding that, “no Embassy personnel were involved.”

The suspect was trying to forcibly gain entry into the embassy when he was blocked by the Kenyan officer at the gate.