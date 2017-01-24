By ANTONY KARANJA

The US State Department has approved a sale of foreign military aircraft worth approximately $418 million (Sh43.5billion).

The required certification notifying the US Congress of the approved sale was delivered to Capitol Hill on January 19th.

According to a statement by the Defence Security Cooperation Agency, the Kenyan government under the approved sale will receive up to twelve Air Tractor AT- 802L and two AT-504 trainer aircrafts. Included in the sale is a weapons package, technical support as well as program management.

The statement further reads that this proposed sale will go along way in contributing to the national security of the United States as Kenya is a strong regional partner who has been in the forefront in the critical operations against al-Shabaab. It adds that Kenya has also been a troop contributor to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The aircrafts are meant to supplement the aging F-5 aircraft and are deemed to be more cost effective and can be stationed much closer to the battle zones than the F-5.

L-3 Communications, Platform Integration Division in Waco, Texas has been identified as the prime contractor.

Though the US State Department has approved the sale, it has not yet been concluded.