US pledges to fundraise for counties

DAVID MWERE

The US will fundraise to support devolution in the country, Ambassador Robert Godec has said.

Speaking Thursday after meeting Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and leader of majority Kipchumba Murkomen at Parliament buildings, Mr Godec said the US is keen on strengthening devolution to ensure the country makes progress in development.

“The US is a strong supporter of devolution and we have a number of programmes in place to support it,” Mr Godec said without explaining the nature of programmes.

CORRUPTION

Mr Godec urged the Senate to work closely with the county governments, a challenge that Mr Lusaka embraced saying he is pushing for a seamless working relationship.

“The Senate is working closely with the Council of Governors and county assemblies so that the people get services and good value for their money. We have now formed House committees that will drive towards achieving this,” Mr Lusaka said.

Mr Lusaka has promised to ensure that the House asserts its authority for the right course.

“Promotion of good governance and eradication of corruption in the counties can be achieved if the county assemblies are strengthened. They are the first call for accountability,” he said.

DIALOGUE

The US ambassador also said the National Super Alliance and Jubilee should embrace national dialogue.

“Dialogue is important to this country and what is critical is that the country must be as strong and united as possible. The elections are over, they are now behind Kenyans, it is now time to move forward,” he said.

Mr Lusaka said dialogue is necessary to the country given the current political events but stressed that it must be within the law and the constitution.

“We must respect the independent institutions that are in place and recognize that we have a president who is in office constitutionally,” he said.