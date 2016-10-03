By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

To deter urinating in forbidden areas, a transport agency in Philadelphia, USA, has come up with a special liquid-repellent to discourage the act.

Ultra-Ever Dry paint is said to spray urine back to offenders, and the Southern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is set to test the paint.

Unfortunately, Kenya is yet to come up with such a sophisticated measure.

A walk in most urban areas in Kenya will bring you face to face with walls marked with the sign “Usikojoe Hapa” (Do not urinate here).

These writings are an effort to stop people, mostly men, from using walls as makeshift urinals.

But, curiously, instead of deterring the would-be offenders from committing the public act of ignominy, the signs seem to have a reverse effect.

Many men will be spotted here and there, time and again, courageously peeing directly on the sign, probably oblivious of the writings or just in outright defiance.