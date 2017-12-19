By DAILY MONITOR

More by this Author

An expectant woman in Uganda became one of the victims of the struggling health services in the country when her husband put her in the boot of a car before transporting her to hospital to deliver.

The man only identified as Abata, said he hired the vehicle, a Toyota G-touring, to transport his expectant wife, Jamila Faidah to the hospital, after he failed to get an ambulance.

According to witnesses, Faidah initially sat with her husband in the passenger’s seat but felt uncomfortable and was then taken to the boot.

Uganda's Adjumani and Moyo districts grapple with overpopulation and uneven distribution of social services in terms of education, health and other basic needs.

Health centres in Adjumani are in almost always full with patients rendering it difficult to access services in time.

Residents say many mothers who cannot access the facility have delivered on the road sides.

Amba SK Joseph, an official of Eraji village in Adjumani during an interview with the DailyMonitor last week pointed out lack of equipment in the health centres as the main causes of death of expectant mothers.