Uhuru, Ruto fight graft claims

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on Wednesday the government against claims of massive corruption and instead accused the Opposition of spreading falsehoods.

“Some of the people who are insulting me were in government. They had a chance to uplift the lives of Kenyans but did nothing,” said the President in Sigor, West Pokot County on Wednesday.

“Hii nchi haitaongozwa kwa porojo na maneno matupu (this country will not be led by propaganda and empty words),” added President Kenyatta.

His remarks come at a time when the Jubilee administration is being blamed for runaway corruption, the latest being the possible loss of Sh5 billion at the Health ministry.

Cord leader Raila Odinga has criticised the government’s commitment to the fight against graft, accusing it of initiating half-hearted investigations to hoodwink the public.

The Head of State, who presided over the launch of the third phase of the Sh1.2 billion Sigor Wei Wei integrated development project, said his government had achieved a lot in the four years it has been in office.

The President was accompanied by Cabinet secretaries Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Joseph Nkaissery (Interior) and Eugene Wamalwa (Water), Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo.

President Kenyatta said all irrigation projects in West Pokot would be expanded.

“More than 600,000 hectares of land in the country is now under irrigation. This is set to hit over one million hectares next year,” he said, while urging residents to join Jubilee Party.

Deputy President William Ruto said Jubilee’s development record spoke for itself.

COMPLAINED ABOUT SGR

“People will be asking what Jubilee has done, not propaganda. We will be judged by what we have done,” he said.

“They (opposition) complained about the standard gauge railway, roads and equipment for hospitals. All the complaints backfired,” he said.

Earlier, the DP launched the upgrade of a key road linking Turkana to the rest of the country. The 297 km Eldoret-Kitale-Lokichar-Amosing road will cost Sh3.2 billion to rehabilitate.

The DP said the road, which will be used to move oil from the region, will be complete in eight months.

‘This road will open up this region. Seven contractors will be on site to ensure the work is completed as planned,” he said.

He revealed that the 60km Lesseru -Kitale section will be upgraded at a cost of Sh329 million.

The 64.5km Kitale –Morpus road, being constructed by Debroso Construction Co. Limited, will cost the government Sh424 million.

Kiu Construction Co. Limited will undertake the construction of the 32km Morpus- Marich Pass section at a cost of Sh308 million, while Rowla Construction company will be in charge of rehabilitating the 40km Marich Pass- Kainuk (KWS Gate) section at a cost of Sh526 million.

Ravina Agencies Limited will construct the 36.5Km stretch from Kainuk (KWS Gate) to Kalemngorock at a cost of Sh445 million while a further Sh498 million will be spent to rehabilitate the Kalemngorock- Lokichar. Another Sh635 million will be spent to construct the Lokichar to Amosing (oil field) road.

Mr Ruto said that the government is also committed to tarmac the 601km link road from Eldoret to Nadapal.