In Nairobi’s Buruburu and Kiambiu estates, police lobbed teargas to disperse two rival groups—one celebrating Mr Kenyatta and the other protesting the victory.

By NATION TEAM

Protests greeted IEBC declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner of August 8 General Election in some parts of the country.

Youths took to the streets of Siaya, Kisumu, parts of Nairobi and Migori to react to the announcement on Friday evening.

BATTLES

In Migori, youths engaged police in running battles in Shauri Yako slums, Sofia and Makongeni estates.

Police also dispersed protesters who had blocked Uriri-Kisii road in the border county.

In Nairobi’s Buruburu and Kiambiu estates, police lobbed teargas to disperse two rival groups— one celebrating Mr Kenyatta win and the other protesting the victory.

There were reports of shouting and screaming in Kibera slums in the city county but it was not immediately clear if they were linked to celebrations or clashes.

TEARGAS

In Kisumu, police launched air patrols immediately IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati finished announcing the results in Nairobi.

"There are protests near airport. Air patrol currently ongoing,” a resident told the Nation.

“From my window, I’m seeing people running back from the side of the shopping centre so it’s like they're being dispersed."

Police officers also teargassed youths who lit bonfires on roads leading to Nyalenda slums.

There were reports of gunshots in Siaya town as residents took to the streets to protest the IEBC announcement.

It was not immediately clear if people were injured in the confrontations between police and the protesters.