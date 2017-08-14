Mr Kenyatta further cautioned those looting and destroying property in some parts of the country, where post-election protests have been reported.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked all losers dissatisfied with the election outcome to take constitutional measures to get redress.

He also asked police officers to exercise restraint and provide protection during peaceful and lawful protests as contained in the law by those not happy with the outcome of the August 8 polls.

He spoke at Harambee House on Monday where he met the Assumption of Office Committee.

“I appeal to all those who have rejected the election outcome to realize that we are all Kenyans. I extend a hand of peace and friendship to them," he said.

"Police are ready to offer protection during peaceful protections and those aggrieved should realize they do not need my permission or that of Jubilee to hold peaceful protests."

He, however, issued a stern warning that the government will not tolerate any loss of lives and destruction of property as a result of violence.

Mr Kenyatta further cautioned those looting and destroying property in some parts of the country, where post-election protests have been reported.

“Many Kenyans are desiring to go back to their normal lives. They do not want violence demonstrations,” he said.

He also congratulated the athletics team that participated in the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

Mr Kenyatta was declared winner in the August 8 presidential elections after he garnered 8,203,290 votes, representing 54.27 per cent of the votes cast.

His closest challenger, Mr Raila Odinga of ODM, was second with 6,762,224 votes, according to the results released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.