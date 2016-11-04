By ISAAC ONGIRI

President Kenyatta has defended his development record as he sought to win support for his new Jubilee Party.

Speaking during the party's National Governing Council at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, President Kenyatta highlighted some achievements of his administration.

He also listed some of the projects Jubilee intends to carry out in the near future, including the reopening of Pan Paper Mills in Webuye, Bungoma County.

He at the same time told off Cord leader Raila Odinga over constant corruption claims against the Jubilee administration.

However, he said nothing about the latest corruption scandals that have rocked his leadership, including questionable multibillion-shilling spending at the Health ministry.