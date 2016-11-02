By NATION TEAM

President Uhuru Kenyatta toured parts of West Pokot and Turkana counties on Wednesday to launch various development projects.

The President first visited Wei Wei area in Sigor Constituency, West Pokot County, where he launched the third phase of the region’s integrated development project.

The project is being implemented by the Kerio Valley Development Authority.

BOOST TRADE

With him are Cabinet Secretaries Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution and Planning), Joseph Nkaiserry (Interior), Eugine Wamalwa (Water) as well as Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinett and Rift Valley coordinator Wanyama.

The President is also expected to launch the construction of the Eldoret-Kitale-Lokichar- Amosing road that links Kenya and South Sudan at Kainuk border point in Turkana County.

Turkana County commissioner Stephen Ikua says the key road will boost trade and investment in the two counties that were initially known for banditry and drought.

