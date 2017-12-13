President Kenyatta is set to open the first retreat for governors and their deputies at Diani Reef Hotel in Kwale County.

By NATION TEAM

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday evening arrived in Mombasa to open the governors’ induction seminar aboard the Madaraka Express train.

The Head of State, who was accompanied by former Ghanaian President John Mahama, arrived at the coastal city at 8pm.

Sources indicated that the President and his guest went to Syokimau railway station in a modest fleet of vehicles and not many in the station knew the high-profile travellers of the 3 pm train.

Mr Mahama became the second high-profile guest to travel on the train.

This is the second time the President is using the train after the inaugural ride on May 31.

President Kenyatta is set to open the first retreat for governors and their deputies at Diani Reef Hotel in Kwale County.

All was set Wednesday for the first governors’ meeting after the August election with Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya exuding confidence of becoming the council’s boss.

“I was the deputy chairperson of the Council of Governors for two terms, therefore, I bring in a lot of experience,” he said.

Jubilee has endorsed Mr Mvurya for the seat to dethrone Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok with Kirinyaga’s Anne Waiguru as his deputy.

Former chairpersons of the council Mr Isaac Ruto and Mr Peter Munya had been at odds with the Jubilee regime which they accused of stifling devolution.