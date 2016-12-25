Uhuru, leaders mourn John Keen

By BEATRICE KANGAI

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on Sunday mourned the death of ex-minister John Keen, saying Kenya had lost a patriot.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Hon. John Keen earlier today. Few Kenyans can claim a life of such courage, sacrifice, or achievement,” President Kenyatta said in a statement.

“In colonial times, he stood firm in defence of African rights. By 1962, his energy and devotion to nationalist ideals had made him KANU's organising secretary,” he added.

Mr Kenyatta said Mr Keen had played a vital role in preparing for KANU’s elections ahead of Kenya’s independence.

“Once independence was won, he represented Kajiado North in Parliament with distinction and also served in Cabinet,” said Mr Kenyatta.

Throughout his life, he was generous with his time and property, outspoken in defence of what he believed was right, and a believer in a strong government that worked for its people, Mr Kenyatta said of Mr Keen.

"The late Keen was a defender and campaigner of human rights especially those of the Maa Community,” said DP Ruto.

"He was on the forefront of championing democracy and freedom of expression. He served the people of Kenya diligently and with passion,” he added in a series of tweets on his official page.

Mr Keen died at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi at 1.30am on Sunday while undergoing treatment, the family said.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi hailed the late politician as a leader who was true to his word and one who kept the government in check.

Mr Mudavadi, in a statement, said that Mr Keen was an astute politician who, as a young leader, brought immense change to the way politics was played.

“Kenyans and the Maa community in particular have lost a guide soon after losing William ole Ntimama,” he said.

“Kenyans will also remember Keen as a sobering voice of reason, commitment and determination that ruptured the status quo most times. It did not matter whether he was in government, Keen remained a true patriot to the end. It is Keen who kept the government on the straight and narrow route of accountability despite being an assistant minister at the cradle of power in the office of the president under President Moi in the 1980s,” Mr Mudavadi added.

For this, says Mr Mudavadi, he became the first Kenyan to be detained in independent Kenya in 1967 after an angry President Jomo Kenyatta was riled by his accusation that Presidents Kenyatta, Julius Nyerere and Milton Obote of being the main stumbling blocks towards the formation of an East African Federation.

“Indeed this was not without merit as the East African Community crumbled much sooner,” said Mr Mudavadi.

Narok county governor Samuel ole Tunai, in a statement, said Mr Keen “lived an honourable life and through deeds of unparalleled example, he has left an indelible mark to all those who knew him personally, and the many others who were touched by his acts of kindness and generosity.”