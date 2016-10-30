By JUSTUS OCHIENG

By MAURICE KALUOCH

Eight Orange Democratic Movement MPs have accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of protecting perpetrators of corruption in his government.

Speaking separately, the legislators also asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop hoodwinking Kenyans over the Sh5.3 billion scandal at the Health Ministry, saying he had never made a commitment to end corruption.

ODM chairman and Suba MP John Mbadi, Treasurer Timothy Bosire (Kitutu Masaba), Secretary for Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) and Deputy Organising Secretary Florence Mutua (Busia Woman Rep) said the Jubilee government was on a looting spree under the President’s watch.

Others who spoke to the Nation were Mr Fred Outa (Nyando), Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and her Siaya and Kisumu counterparts, Dr Christine Ombaka and Ms Rose Nyamunga.

And while addressing a press conference at Orange House, Nairobi, ODM Secretary-General Agnes Zani said that President Kenyatta had overseen the theft of over Sh2 trillion “in what is now referred to as kukula nyama (meat feasting) policy.”

INVOLVED IN CORRUPTION

Mr Mbadi, who was also present at the press conference asked: “Mr President, why are people close to you involved in corruption and you are quiet?”

The ODM said Jubilee’s name had become synonymous with corruption despite Saturday’s declaration by the Deputy President that the Government would form a commission of inquiry to investigate the Sh5.3 billion scandal.

“How many commissions has the Jubilee government set up and what have been the outcome?” asked Mr Mbadi on Saturday during a rally in Nyandiwa in his constituency.

Mr Bosire said the government must move with speed to recover stolen public resources and charge all perpetrators.