Kenya’s political leaders will today traverse the country in a continued desperate attempt to hit the magic number: six million new voters before Valentine’s Day.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has set the 6.1 million target for new voters, in what the Opposition has billed as Kenya’s “highest-stakes" election on August 8.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Jubilee Party leader

The Head of State will take his voter registration drive to Marsabit and Tharaka Nithi counties.

The president, who has been traversing the central Kenya region with stops in Garissa, Samburu and Laikipia counties, has made the push to enlist more voters in his strongholds his pet project for the last eight days.

He will today be expected to rally his supporters to enlist as voters in what he says will be the only way to silence the opposition “fair and square”.

President Kenyatta is expected to address potential voters at various stops and visits to registration centres in the two counties.

Raila Odinga, ODM leader

The Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) leader will today pitch tent in Isiolo and Meru counties.

Mr Odinga will hold rallies and inspect the voter registration at Makutano, Kianjai Market, Maili Tatu, and Laari market.

Though seen as a Jubilee stronghold, Mr Odinga hopes to continue with his message of why Kenyans must register in large numbers.

William Ruto, Jubilee Deputy Party leader

The Deputy President will be in Nakuru County today in his continued streak of getting the populous Rift Valley residents to enlist as voters.

The DP has said that in the August 8 polls, the Jubilee team will beat their opponents by four-million-vote margin.

Kalonzo Musyoka, Wiper Party leader

The Wiper leader will today take a break but is set to visit Kajiado County tomorrow in a bid to increase opposition votes.

