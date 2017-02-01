By JOHN NGIRACHU

By FLORAH KOECH

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Jane Kiringai to replace Micah Cheserem as the head of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Ms Kiringai is a senior economist with the World Bank in Kenya.

Deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso directed the Finance, Trade and Planning Committee to speed up her vetting as other members of the commission have been appointed.

“Given the critical role played by the CRA within the framework of issues of Division of Revenue, which are currently under consideration within the budget process, it is advisable that the concerned Committee expeditiously proceeds to notify the nominee and the public,” said Dr Laboso.

Ms Kiringai will be vetted by the committee, chaired by Ainamoi MP Benjamin Lang’at, seven days after the public is invited to submit memorandums on her suitability for the job.

ALLOCATIONS QUESTIONED

Dr Laboso said the committee's report should be tabled by February 15, two weeks from the date her nomination was announced to the National Assembly.

The rest of the team was approved by the House in a special sitting on December 20. They are: Edward Oyugi, Peter Njeru Gachuba, Kishaanto ole Suuji, Irene Koech Asienga, Fauza Abdikadir Dahir, Humphrey Wattanga, Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and Peter Kiko Kimuyu.

The CRA’s job is to come up with z formula to be used in dividing revenue between the national and county governments. That formula is approved by the Senate and used for three years.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi on Wednesday said the CRA's revenue allocation formula should be reviewed.

The governor faulted the agency for leaving out Baringo County in allocating the equalization fund yet it faces the same challenges as neighbouring Turkana, Samburu, West Pokot and Narok counties that receive allocations under equalization fund.

“The formula of allocating funds as it is now is favouring some areas,” said Mr Cheboi, adding that the allocation should be based on land size as opposed to population size.

BASIC SERVICES

In the 2016/2017 financial year, Sh6 billion from the equalization fund was allocated for poor counties that have lagged behind in development.

The fund, according to the Constitution, will be used by the national government only to provide basic services including water, roads, health and electricity in the marginalised areas.

Speaking during the launch of an automated revenue collection system in Eldama Ravine town, the governor said the funds could have helped alleviate the water shortage in his county.

The governor said the new revenue collection system will stem corruption in the county.

“The electronic system will reflect the amount of money collected in a day,” said the governor.