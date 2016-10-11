By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed a nine-member team to recruit new electoral commissioners.

In a special Kenya Gazette notice, President Kenyatta appointed the Select Panel members, who include four nominated by the Parliamentary Service Commission.

The four are Evans Monari, Mary Karen Kigen-Sorobit, Rtd Justice Tom Mbaluto and Ogla Chepkemoi Karani.

The other members, representing religious groups, are Bernadette Musundi, Peter Karanja, Abdulghafur El-Busaidy, David Oginde and Rajesh Rawal.