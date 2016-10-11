President Uhuru Kenyatta appoints team to recruit new IEBC bosses

Tuesday October 11 2016

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the nation during 52nd Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2015.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has appointed nine members to a select panel that will recruit new IEBC commissioners. 

By PATRICK LANG'AT
President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed a nine-member team to recruit new electoral commissioners.

In a special Kenya Gazette notice, President Kenyatta appointed the Select Panel members, who include four nominated by the Parliamentary Service Commission.

The four are Evans Monari, Mary Karen Kigen-Sorobit, Rtd Justice Tom Mbaluto and Ogla Chepkemoi Karani.

The other members, representing religious groups, are Bernadette Musundi, Peter Karanja, Abdulghafur El-Busaidy, David Oginde and Rajesh Rawal.

President Kenyatta urged qualified Kenyans to apply for the positions of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson and commissioners once they are advertised.