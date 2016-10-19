By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

Justice David Maraga has been sworn in as the new Chief Justice, with President Uhuru Kenyatta asking him to forge better relations with the other arms of government.

President Kenyatta said good relations between the Judiciary, the Executive and the Legislature was important for a prosperous Kenya.

“Chief Justice, the best way to go about this is to tell each other the truth. Because if we do not tell each other the truth, we are lying to each other,” said President Kenyatta at State House.

The Head of State said Mr Maraga’s first task should be to clear the over 20,000 cases that have left people in remand, saying justice delayed was justice denied.

“Now, the biggest thing in courts is injunction. Stop this, stop that. Now, when people don’t get a contract they run to courts to get an injunction and stop works. I wish you (Judiciary) would be fast in the dispensation of Justice,” said President Kenyatta.

He said that while he did not oppose injunctions, he did not want the injunctions to stop the moving of the nation’s economy.

600 CORRUPTION CASES

President Kenyatta referred to the more than 600 corruption cases that he said were dragging on in courts, which he said should be cleared.

“Bwana Chief Justice, why don’t you just concluded these cases and Kenyans will be happy,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said he was looking forward to a full Supreme Court Bench for the fast-tracking of the wheels of justice.

The new CJ said he was committed to the fight against graft.