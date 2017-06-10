ITEN

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Saturday he is dedicated to providing security to all Kenyans to create an environment that fosters development and growth.

President Kenyatta, who is on a campaign trail in Elgeyo Marakwet County, said the Jubilee Government has invested enough resources to boost safety in all parts of the country.

He said the deployment of more security officers such as police reservists has contained cases of insecurity in the county.

SECOND TERM

The President made the statement when he addressed a rally at Chesongoch, where he urged residents to turn away from conflicts because insecurity undermines unity and growth.

"Security is the most important thing. When you have peace, you can invest in infrastructure," the President said.

He also urged them to turn out in large numbers to re-elect him.

He said the impact of the developments initiated by his government are being felt all over the county.

ELECTRICITY

He said his administration is investing Sh8 billion in construction and maintenance of roads in the county, including the 34km Iten-Kapsowar, Iten-Bugar, and the Chesoi-Chesongoch roads.

President Kenyatta said 24,000 households were now connected to electricity in the area, double the number that were connected four years ago.

The President said he and Deputy President William Ruto had worked for four years to develop all parts of the country, and convincing results are now showing.

"But our opponents spent the better part of that time trying to agree on how to divide jobs amongst themselves. And they couldn't agree for a long time.

"In those four years you have seen the DP and myself working amicably to improve the lives and welfare of the Kenyan people," he said.

JUBILEE CAMPAIGNS

From Chesongoch, the President flew to Chepkorio before he proceeds to Uasin Gishu County, where his deputy is.

The President will start his tour of the county with a rally at Waunifor in Ainabkoi Constituency before heading to Ziwa Sirikwa where he will team up with DP Ruto.