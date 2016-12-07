By PIUS MAUNDU

President Kenyatta has broken his loud silence on health workers' strike that has paralysed service delivery across the country.

He on Wednesday called on the striking medics to end their job boycott and give dialogue a chance.

"To our civil servants and specially the striking doctors and nurses, nobody has refused to talk with you," said Mr Kenyatta after commissioning Kenya Medical Training College campus in Makindu Town.

NO ULTIMATUMS

He went on: "You have seen that for the last few days we have been working hard to find a solution to the impasse."

His call came as the Health ministry continued to engage the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPPDU) and the Kenya National Union of Nurses at Afya House in Nairobi.

Mr Kenyatta expressed optimism that a solution would be found soon but called on the striking workers to resume work in the meantime.

He said that medics should not give the government ultimatums as negotiations spearheaded by governors, the Health ministry and KMPPDU were already taking place.

PATIENTS SUFFER

"We need to be compassionate with the lives of citizens," he said. "Why should we have lost over 14, close to 20 lives already?"

"We should not allow innocent citizens to suffer for problems they know nothing about."

He lauded Makueni county government for offering free healthcare services to residents and urged counties to learn from Prof Kibwana's government and focus their energies on health and agriculture.

He inspected ongoing construction of a trauma centre at Makindu Sub-County and pledged to partner with the local government to see the completion of the project that he said would help not only Makueni residents but also motorists on Mombasa Road.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The president, who has been in the area since Tuesday, also launched the tarmacking of Nunguni-Katuaa Road in Kilome Constituency.

He also inspected ongoing construction works of a KMTC campus at Tawa Town.

"These infrastructure projects are meant to create employment to our youth and open up the country for development by attracting investors," he said, adding that his administration was undertaking such projects in all parts of the country.