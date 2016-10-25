By OBED SIMIYU

More by this Author

By PSCU

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has cancelled his official visit to Angola to deal with the terrorist attack in Mandera, State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu has said.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Mr Esipisu said the President had called off the visit in solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones and those injured.

“The President condemns in the strongest terms this heinous attack by these depraved individuals. Our security agencies will do everything in their power to bring them to justice,” said the statement.

“Every Kenyan of goodwill, Christian and Muslim alike, knows that it is wrong to take innocent life. Kenyans will not allow themselves to be divided along religious lines, which is what the terrorists want,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said that to win this war, Kenyans must remain united and work closely with security agencies.

“President Kenyatta has asked the Deputy President William Ruto, to represent him at the meeting in Luanda,” said Mr Esipisu.

Twelve people were killed in the overnight attack at Bishaaro Hotel in Mandera Town.

Al-Shabaab gunmen as said to be behind the killings.