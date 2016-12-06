By PSCU

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday commissioned a key road that will accelerate economic growth of the lower eastern region and improve the lives of residents.

The upgrading to bitumen standards of the 192-kilometre road, which runs from Kibwezi through Ikutha, Mutomo, Kitui town and Kabati to Migwani, will cost Sh18.4 billion.

Speaking after the launch in Mutomo, Kitui County, President Kenyatta said upgrading the road fulfils one of the Jubilee government’s social and economic goals for the region.

The President called the road "a major artery" that will open up the counties of Kitui, Makueni and Machakos for rapid development.

“This road will bring down transport costs and attract investors leading to creation of employment for the youth in the region and beyond. For a long time the people of this region have wanted to see this road tarmacked. We are now fulfilling that dream,” he said.

The Head of State urged the contractor to ensure locals, especially the youth, get jobs in the road project.

The project consists of building and rehabilitating the existing road to an international trunk road standard.

It is part of the Mombasa–Isiolo–Addis Ababa road transport corridor.

President Kenyatta emphasised the Jubilee government’s all-inclusive approach to development and its determination to ensure no part of the country is marginalised.

He urged leaders to put the interests of Kenyans first and shun divisive politics.

“Kenyans want their lives to be improved and that cannot be achieved through divisive politics and discrimination,” he said.

The President pointed out that his administration is focused on lifting the lives of Kenyans across the country, citing the connection to electricity where 5.3 million households countrywide have power compared with only 2.2 million that enjoyed the facility before the Jubilee government came to office in 2013.

“Before we came to office, only 7,000 households had electricity in Kitui South constituency. Today, over 22,000 households are connected to power,” President Kenyatta said.

He said the government has also invested over Sh800 million in providing medical equipment to Mwingi and Kitui hospitals. The equipment includes theatre, kidney, X-ray and ICU machines.

Deputy President William Ruto, who accompanied the President, said the Jubilee government wants the Kibwezi–Migwani road tarmacked for the benefit of the people of the region.

“What is important to us is that we are constructing this road. It does not matter if some people will claim credit for it. The truth will always come to the open,” the Deputy President said.

He said the government has also invested Sh100 million in building a medical training centre, adding that three technical training institutes will also be set up in Kitui South Constituency for Sh300 million.

On exploitation of minerals, Mr Ruto said the national government has played its part and now it is upon the county government to facilitate the mining of minerals for the benefit of the residents.