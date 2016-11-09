In his statement, Mr Mudavadi noted that in Mr Trump’s triumph, there are lessons for Kenya.

Uhuru pledged the friendship between the two countries will remain close.

By BEATRICE KANGAI

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election, and pledged the friendship between the two countries will remain close.

In a statement, President Kenyatta said, “The ties that bind Kenya and the United States of America are close and strong. They are old, and based in the values that we hold dear: in democracy, in the rule of law, and in the equality of peoples. These values remain dear to the peoples of both nations, and so our friendship will endure.”

As a cross section of Kenyans struggled to come to terms with the results of the US presidential elections, Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi also expressed his congratulatory message to American voters for upholding democracy and handing businessman Donald Trump a hard-fought victory.

In his statement Mr Mudavadi noted that in Mr Trump’s triumph, there are lessons for Kenya, such as “upholding the will of the people by giving everybody a chance is the best form of democracy. That despite the dirty campaign bordering on character assassination, the candidates addressed issues dear to Americans,” he said.

Mr Mudavadi expressed hope that as Kenyans go to the polls next year, “we will not borrow dirty bad manners and forget issues such as mega corruption, a stagnant economy and unsustainable national debt, ethnic exclusion and devolution.”

To the disappointed supporters of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in Kenya, Mr Mudavadi said, “Your favourite may not have won but you should feel emboldened by her tenacity.”

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli welcomed Mr Trump’s victory, saying his organisation had predicted his win.

In a statement, the Cotu boss said the union's members are glad to associate with Mr Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

Mr Atwoli expressed hope that Mr Trump’s administration will work closely with and support American workers as well as the rest of the working people across the world.