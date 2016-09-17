By WANJOHI GITHAE

Some 20 parastatals are without either functioning boards or substantive chief executives.

A review by the Sunday Nation reveals that the parastatals and other strategic government offices have been affected by this shaky management at the top.

One key office is the Secretary to the Cabinet. The office is entrenched in the Constitution though its duties are modest.

The first holder was Francis Kimemia. He left office in March 2015 after he was named in Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission list of shame.

Even after being cleared months later, Mr Kimemia did not resume his duties.

President Uhuru Kenyatta wanted to appoint then Interior Principal Secretary Monica Juma but Parliament rejected her nomination.

It is understood that Head of Public Service and Chief of Staff at State House, Mr Joseph Kinyua, acts as the Secretary to the Cabinet.

Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung’u has been acting in her position since 2011.

At the National Police Service Commission, there has been persistent cases of lack of quorum.

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet, his two deputies Samuel Arachi (Administration Police), Joel Kitili (Regular Police) and CID Director Ndegwa Muhoro have been reported to rarely attend meetings, thereby crippling the commission’s work.

Government is yet to replace commissioners Shadrack Muiu, who was removed on health reasons, and Esther Chui-Colombini, who died two years ago.

The Central Bank of Kenya has not had a fully-fledged board for over a year.

ACTING CAPACITY

The board is supposed to set CBK’s policies, review the performance of the governor and provide oversight over the regulator’s strategy and financial management.

President Kenyatta appointed lawyer Mohamed Nyaoga in June last year to chair the new and more powerful board, but he is yet to pick five members, with no explanation offered on the delay.

The Kenya Film Commission also has not had a full board since February. The board was operational until December when terms of several members expired.

Apart from boards, some parastatals have had acting CEOs for long.

At the ICT Authority, a replacement for Victor Kyallo is yet to be picked since he was appointed as a Principal Secretary in November 2015.

The board first advertised for the position then cancelled it, re-advertised, then cancelled the process, and has now re-advertised for a third time.

At Kenya Anti-Counterfeit Agency executive director John Akoten has been on acting capacity since 2010.

Kenya Yearbook CEO Edward Mwasi has also been acting CEO since last year. Nana Gecaga has been acting as Kenyatta International Convention Centre Managing Director since April.