By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

By ANGIRA ZADOCK

More by this Author

At least 11 General Service Unit (GSU) officers were among the 33 people killed on Saturday night on Naivasha-Nakuru highway when a lorry hit vehicles burst into flames and burnt 13 vehicles.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Sunday, send message of condolences to the families of the victims.

The officers from the Presidential Guard based at State House were from Bomet County where President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto had toured earlier in the day.

“The fatalities included 11 officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) who provide VIP protection, including to His Excellency the President,” Mr Manoa Esipisu said in statement.

The officers from the ‘G’ Company were travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number GK B 961G back to Nairobi after the presidential coverage.

Officers from the Presidential Guard Company, commonly referred to as the 'G' Company are solely charged with the duties of protecting the various State Houses and lodges.