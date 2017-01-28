By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta this morning travelled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 28th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly.

The plane carrying the President and his entourage departed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly before 10:00 am on Saturday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe led senior government officials in seeing off the President.

During the summit, President Kenyatta will advance some key policy goals, both for Kenya and for the African continent.

President Kenyatta will also participate in the election of the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson as well as other commissioners of the African Union’s top organ.