Uhuru heads to Morocco for climate change conference

The conference will focus on the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change to which Kenya is a signatory.

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta this morning travelled to Marrakech, Morocco, to attend the 22nd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) also known as COP22.

While in Morocco, President Kenyatta is also expected to join close to 40 heads of state and government at the Africa Action Summit that will be held on the sidelines of COP22.

The summit will discuss Africa’s road map for implementing the Paris Climate Change Agreement.