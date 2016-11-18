By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta jetted back into the country Thursday evening from Marrakech, Morocco, where he addressed the United Nations Climate Change Summit.

President and his delegation arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly before 9 pm and was received by senior government officials led by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Monica Juma and Chief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe.

At the 22nd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP22), President Kenyatta urged world leaders to remain committed to the Paris Agreement on climate change that gave hope to poorest countries.

In support of the agreement, the Head of State said his Cabinet has approved its ratification and now awaits the final approval by Parliament.

The President welcomed the coming into force of the Paris Agreement, saying it will provide the much-needed impetus to address climate change for a safer future.

President Kenyatta emphasised the need to synchronise the implementation processes of the agreement on climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals.

While in Morocco, President Kenyatta also met 30 African leaders on the sidelines of the COP22 to drum up support for Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for the post of chairperson of the African Union Commission.