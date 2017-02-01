By NJERI RUGENE

By FADHILI FREDRICK

President Kenyatta has taken his voter mobilisation campaign in Mombasa and Kwale counties.

He is expected to start his visit at Likoni Muslim registration centre in Mombasa before meeting people at Kombani and Diani's Maasai grounds.

Later, he will head to Sawasawa Grounds in Msambweni Kwale where he is slated to witness the issuance of national ID cards to the Makonde community.

Issuance of the documents will be historic for the community which originated from Mozambique about five decades ago and has been struggling to be recognized as Kenyans.

Their spokesman Thomas Nguli said the community has about 10,000 members at the Coast.

President Kenyatta is expected issue IDs to at least 7,000 of them although all the 10,000 have been issued with birth certificates.