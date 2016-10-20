President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday morning launched the construction of a dual carriageway from Machakos Junction to Athi River.

The 20-kilometre road, which is being constructed at Sh5.3 billion, is expected to ease the congestion usually experienced on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway as it nears the city.

President Kenyatta, who was on his way to Machakos to lead Kenyans in the national celebration of the 7th Mashujaa Day, received a rousing welcome from the residents.

He said the major infrastructure projects going on in the country will boost the economy.

He told residents who had gathered to witness the launching of the project that he decided to be holding national holidays outside the capital city of Nairobi so as to make all Kenyans feel that they are part and parcel of the government.

“My government wants to see all Kenyans live together peaceful as brothers,” said President Kenyatta.

He said many youth will get jobs as the road project takes off.

President Kenyatta also unveiled, the late Ngei’s statue at the Machakos junction before proceeding to Kenyatta stadium for the celebrations.

He was received at Athi River by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.