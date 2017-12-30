  1. Home
  2. News

President Kenyatta mourns 3 Bishops killed in road crash

Saturday December 30 2017

AIPCA bishops

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned three bishops of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) who lost their lives in a road crash along the Embu-Mwea road. 

In Summary

  • The President said the deaths of the clergymen was a big loss not only to their families but also to the larger Kenyan society.

  • According to witnesses, the bishops were travelling to Nairobi after attending a church function in Embu.

  • The President said the deaths of the clergymen was a big loss.

Advertisement
By PSCU
More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned three bishops of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) who lost their lives in a road crash along the Embu-Mwea road.

Bishop Philip Kubai, chairman of bishops synod from Ntonyiri Diocese, Bishop Moses Ntoreruri of Igembe Diocese and Bishop Stanley Kalulu from Igembe Central Diocese were killed in the crash at Mutithi Friday night.

The President said the deaths of the clergymen was a big loss not only to their families but also to the larger Kenyan society. 

He urged motorists to observe traffic laws, which he said are key to road safety.

According to witnesses, the bishops were travelling to Nairobi after attending a church function in Embu when their car collided head on with another car at Wamumu on the Embu-Makutano road.

Related Stories

11  hours ago

Three AIPCA bishops die in road crash

Drivers of the two cars have been rushed to Mwea Mission Hospital in critical condition.