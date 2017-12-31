By PSCU

By JOSEPH OPENDA

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui have separately sent condolence messages to the families, friends and relatives of the passengers who perished in a road crash at Migaa area near Molo.

The President said it was unfortunate that many Kenyans have continued to lose their lives in road crashes, which can be avoided.

The President also wished quick recovery to the injured.

FESTIVE SEASON

President Kenyatta urged motorists to be extra careful this festive season and especially when people are traveling back from holidays.

“Let us all be responsible this festive season, and more so, those of us who are driving,” said the President.

Governor Kinyanjui sent his message of condolence to the families that lost their loved ones in the crash and wished those in hospital quick recovery.

He said the crash was the worst accident witnessed this year.

In a post on his Facebook account, Mr Kinyanjui said efforts must be done to restore sanity on Kenyan roads.

HUMAN ERROR

“The biggest challenge has remained human error factors such as free-wheeling, fatigue, poor judgment and speeding. Discipline on our road is critical to safety for all,” he said.

He said change in all road users’ behaviour is critical in ending carnage.

“We need to take a deep reflection of our behaviour on the road. The resultant grave human trauma, and economic loss, is not bearable. It leaves deep wounds that take too long to heal and often never heal.

“Our resolve as road users in 2018, must include a deep reflection of our contribution to the current road carnage. While we are all busy blaming everyone else except ourselves, we lose an opportunity to make our roads safer,” he said.