President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to President Tomislav Nikolić and the people of Serbia following the untimely death of Serbian Ambassador to Kenya Ivan Zivkovic.

The President also condoled with the family of Ambassador Zivkovic, who died while undergoing treatment in Nairobi last evening.

President Kenyatta pointed out that since his posting to Kenya, Ambassador Zivkovic worked tirelessly to improve bilateral and trade relations between the two countries.

He said that during the late ambassador’s tenure, the two countries accelerated bilateral relations, notable in the defence sector as they advanced global peace and security.

He also said the envoy strongly advocated for education and thereby increased tremendously the number of scholarships awarded to the Kenyan youth by the Serbian government.

The President said that because the Serbian embassy is the only serving the East African region, the ambassador worked closely with regional states to build stronger ties between the people of East Africa and Serbia.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost a great and influential diplomat who was keen in strengthening relations between the people of Serbia and the East African citizens,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said his government will continue to cooperate with the Serbian government to achieve the aspirations of the people of the two countries.