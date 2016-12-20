They were interviewed for the job by the Public Service Commission on November 17.

By PATRICK LANG'AT

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated retired head of the Anglican Church Eliud Wabukala to chair the anti-corruption commission and has sent his name to Parliament for vetting.

President Kenyatta sent his name to the National Assembly in a communication that was read to the House by Speaker Justin Muturi during Tuesday's special sitting.

Archbishop Wabukala was among six individuals who had been shortlisted for interviews to head of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

They were interviewed for the job by the Public Service Commission on November 17.

TABLE NAMES

Others who eyed the job were Mr William Kirwa, Mr Philemon Mwaisaka, Mr Peter Ondieki, Ms Rose Osoro and Erastus Iguna.

Parliament has 14 days from the date the Speaker tables the names to vet and approve or reject Archbishop Wabukala.

The House, before consideration, has seven days to seek public's views on the candidate's suitability

But on Tuesday, the House voted to extend the period of vetting by not more than 14 days to factor in the fact that MPs will be going on their recess.

PHILIP KINISU

"We have to do this by January 4. We are asking Parliament for 14 more days to make it 28," Mr Samuel Chepkonga, the chair of the House Justice and Legal Affairs Committee said.

Should Archbishop Wabukala be approved by the House, he will replace Mr Philip Kinisu who was forced to resign after a company associated with him was named as a beneficiary in the Sh1.6 billion National Youth Service scandal.

Aged 65, Mr Wabukala had set himself apart as a soft spoken stickler for rules who had led the Anglican Church to condemn corruption in the country.

GRAFT FIGHT

"Owing to the pivotal role that the chair of the EACC in driving the fight against corruption within our society, it is advisable that the concerned committee expeditiously proceeds to notify the nominee and the public," Mr Muturi.

Archbishop Wabukala currently chairs the National Anti-corruption Steering Committee, a government entity formed in November 2004 that "carries public education, sensitisation and awareness against corruption."