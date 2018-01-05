Uhuru sacks 13 Cabinet secretaries

By FAITH NYAMAI

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent packing more than half of his Cabinet.

The President only announced names of those he has retained and some of those he has nominated.

No female CS was retained.

Among those dropped are Environment Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhugu, Water and Irrigation CS Eugene Wamalwa, Willy Bett (Agriculture), Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Cleopa Mailu (Health), Sicily Kariuki (Gender), Phyllis Kandie (Labour), Amina Mohamed (Foreign), Ali Wario (Sports), Racheal Omamo (Defense) and Adan Mohamed (Industrialization).

The President, in his address to the nation Friday did not name their replacement.