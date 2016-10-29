Uhuru to discuss trade, security during Sudan visit

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has left for Sudan to discuss bilateral trade with President Omar al-Bashir and to meet Kenyans living in Khartoum.

In a press statement sent to the Nation, President Kenyatta will also address issues of regional security.

"President Kenyatta will lead the Kenyan delegation at bilateral talks that will focus on issues of common interest between Kenya and Sudan including regional peace and security," the statement reads.