By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has travelled to Lome, Togo, to attend the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Maritime Security and Safety and Development in Africa.

The aim of the summit is to make maritime space the key driver of Africa's economic and social development.

The AU leaders attending the forum will hold discussions with experts and leaders from the business world in order to establish a roadmap on maritime security in Africa.

The summit will build on the results of meetings held in Yaoundé in June 2013 and the Seychelles in 2015, to put in place an African strategy for protecting its seas and oceans

The strategy also seeks to provide peace, security and stability and to make African maritime space the key driver for sustainable economic development.