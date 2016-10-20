By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta today turned the spotlight on Kenya’s new generation of heroes.

Leading the nation in celebrating the 7th Mashujaa Day, President Kenyatta said there are many young heroes in Kenya today who are worth celebrating.

The new heroes the President cited included Lydiah Mukhaye and other medical professionals who showed courage by bringing back hope to countries in West Africa during the Ebola pandemic.

The President also cited Salah Farah, who gave up his life when he stood up to save his Christian compatriots during a terrorist attack. Farah was awarded the national Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW) medal posthumously last year.

The President also mentioned innovators in technology, like Juliana Rotich – who founded Ushahidi – a web tool for crisis reporting and information.

Others included David Ole Sonkok who overcame his disability to study medicine, and is now spearheading the fight for the rights of Kenyans living with disability. Ole Sonkok was at the event.

The President said Kenya’s athletes are heroes who deserve celebration.

He singled out the Paralympian Samuel Muchai, who brought home 2 gold medals; Jemimah Sumgong, the first Kenyan ever to win a marathon gold, and Eliud Kipchoge whose own marathon gold ensured that Kenya’s anthem closed the Olympics.

Even as he celebrated the new generation of heroes, President Kenyatta said Kenyans have a duty to teach the youth of the heroes of the past who struggled for the country.

“So it is our duty to teach them that past – not least so that our young people can distinguish between heroes and the fleeting celebrities of the day, whose only cause is their own fame,” said the President.

The Head of State said teaching the young about the past will encourage them to emulate the heroes who shaped the country.

He also called on Kenyans to inculcate in the youth the spirit of service to the nation and supporting each other.

“If we inculcate this spirit of service by teaching our children that serving others means that they serve themselves, and that that service makes us all better human beings – better Kenyans – then we will truly be a nation that honours the heroes who won our freedom, and those who restored it,” said the President.

Besides the new generation heroes, President Kenyatta also thanked two previous generations of Kenyan heroes.

The first generation was the one that fought for Kenya’s liberation. The President also listed those who fought for Kenya’s second liberation.